The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Nvidia.

David Seaburg is a seller of Restoration Hardware.

Dan Nathan is a seller of Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Macy's.

Trader disclosure: On July 17, 2017 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Pete Najarian is long calls AA, AKS, AVGO, BAC, BUD, C, CHK, CHRW, CMCSA, CPN, EOG, FCAU, LNG, MDLZ, MU, PHM, RF, SFM, STX, TECK, TSM, UNP, X, XLF, YELP. Pete Najarian is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, BKE, CELG, CHRW, DIS, DLTR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GE, GM, IBM, K, KMX, KO, KORS, KR, KSU, LEN, MRK, MSFT, PEP, PFE, SCSS, UAL, UNP, V, WDC, WFT, WYNN. Pete owns LOW puts. Pete added AA, AKS, TSM, CHRW, PHM, STX calls. Pete bought AAP stock. Pete sold UAL, LULU calls.

Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT.

Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore

Dan Nathan is Long Sept xlf puts and Long July Xrt puts. Dan is also long INTC, GE, M, and SNAP.

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.