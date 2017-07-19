10 work-from-home jobs where you can earn at least $100,000

Having the option of working from the comfort of your home may have seemed like a far-fetched idea just a few years ago, but new data from FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics shows that more companies are seeing the benefits of allowing their employees to work outside the office.

"More and more companies — whether they're private, public, nonprofit or startup — have recognized the bottom-line benefits of telecommuting and are increasingly incorporating this type of flexible work arrangement into their business strategies," says FlexJobs founder and CEO Sara Sutton Fell.

And flexible work doesn't just benefit employers. Recent data shows that telecommuters also earn a higher median salary than in-office workers and save over $4,000 each year on commuting and other costs.

Read on for FlexJobs' list of 10 jobs where you can earn $100,000 or above while working from home: