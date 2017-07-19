VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

10 work-from-home jobs where you can earn at least $100,000

work from home
Thinkstock | Getty Images

Having the option of working from the comfort of your home may have seemed like a far-fetched idea just a few years ago, but new data from FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics shows that more companies are seeing the benefits of allowing their employees to work outside the office.

"More and more companies — whether they're private, public, nonprofit or startup — have recognized the bottom-line benefits of telecommuting and are increasingly incorporating this type of flexible work arrangement into their business strategies," says FlexJobs founder and CEO Sara Sutton Fell.

And flexible work doesn't just benefit employers. Recent data shows that telecommuters also earn a higher median salary than in-office workers and save over $4,000 each year on commuting and other costs.

Read on for FlexJobs' list of 10 jobs where you can earn $100,000 or above while working from home:

Digital Vision | Getty Images

10. Payroll Manager

Salary: $70,000-$100,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Compensation Manager, Controller, Payroll Consultant, Business Manager

9. Account Executive

Salary: $100,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Sales Manager, Sales Executive, Account Manager

8. Structure and Bridge Engineer Senior

Salary: $77,571-$108,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer, Environmental Engineer

7. Team Lead, Statistical Programming

Salary: $100,000-$115,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Senior Statistical Programmer, Principal Statistician, Senior Biostatistician

Banking analyst
Getty Images

6. Senior Business Analyst

Salary: $90,000-$120,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Financial Analyst, Project Manager, Data Analyst, Business Process Analyst

5. Back-End Web Developer

Salary: $100,000-$120,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Front-End Developer, Back-End Engineer, Software Engineer, Full Stack Web Developer

4. Equipment Fleet Director

Salary: $90,774-$134,764

Similar work-from-home jobs: Technical Services Manager, Operations Director

Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

3. Sales Director

Salary: $120,000-$150,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Account Executive, Regional Sales Manager, Director of Account Management

2. Senior Medical Director

Salary: $140,000-$155,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Assistant Medical Director, Medical Affairs Manager, Clinical Development Director

1. eCommerce Director

Salary: $175,000-$200,000

Similar work-from-home jobs: Director of Growth, Business Development Director, Director of Business Consulting

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: 11 companies where you can get promoted quickly

Telecommuting good or bad for business?
Telecommuting good or bad for business?   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...