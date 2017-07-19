After-hours buzz: KMI, QCOM, TMUS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Kinder Morgan rose more than 4 percent in extended trading after the energy company announced optimistic dividend projections at Wednesday's close. Kinder expects a 60 percent dividend increase for 2018 and 25 percent annual dividend growth from 2018 through 2020, the company said.

Qualcomm's shares dropped almost 3 percent in after-hours trading. The company beat consensus analyst earnings and revenue estimates from Thomson Reuters in its third-quarter earnings release, but gave earnings guidance for the current quarter that fell below analysts' expectations.

Shares of T-Mobile jumped more than 3 percent in extended trading after the wireless carrier posted blowout earnings and revenue beat. T-Mobile also said it added 1.3 million customers, easily topping estimates of 807,000 new additions.

Shares of American Express dipped more than 1 percent in after-hours trading. The company posted higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Shares of Alcoa fell more than 2 percent in after-hours trading. The industrial company edged out Thomson Reuters consensus estimates on its second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Shares of computer software company PTC tumbled more than 12 percent in extended trading after unveiling a weak outlook.