This VC says Amazon's very first home page teaches an important lesson about success

"You just have to get started."

"He has no qualms about rushing out an imperfect product,'" Hoffman says on the podcast. "If you are Steve Jobs, you can wait for your product to be perfect, but there are almost no Steve Jobs in the world."

Hoffman himself knows something about starting successful ventures. In addition to co-founding LinkedIn, Hoffman is a partner at technology focused venture capital firm Greylock Partners, which has invested in companies like Airbnb, Pandora and Instagram.

In a LinkedIn post about his interview with Zuckerberg, he writes, "I've long believed that if you're not embarrassed by your first product release, you've released too late."

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, has a similar motto. In her best-selling book, "Lean In," she writes, "done is better than perfect."

As for Amazon – while the website was probably pretty well done by 1995's internet standards – Carney says the simplicity of it's first offering was the right move.

"If the founding team in 1995 said, 'We are going to be the everything store that sells groceries and books and cloud services,' then they never would have gotten there," Carney tells CNBC.

