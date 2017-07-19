    ×

    Asia markets on central bank watch as BOJ, ECB decisions awaited

    • Markets awaited interest rate decisions from the Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Bank Indonesia
    • The dollar took a breather after hitting a 10-day low earlier in the week

    Central banks were in the spotlight Thursday as markets awaited decisions from the Bank of Japan, Bank Indonesia and the European Central Bank.

    While the ECB is widely expected to stay put on interest rates, markets awaited signs from the central bank about whether it would announce changes to its bond-buying plan in September.

    The euro was taken on a wild ride in June after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi were perceived as hawkish. The currency, which rose to a seven-month high on the back of those comments, later fell on talk that markets had misinterpreted the ECB chief's intentions.

    The common currency traded at $1.1526 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN after hitting a more than one-year high against the dollar earlier in the week.

    Over in Japan, the BOJ concludes a two-day meeting Thursday. No change in policy is expected by most market watchers.

    "With inflation still a long way from its target, we see little prospect that the BOJ will soften its easing bias anytime soon, despite less dovish — or more hawkish — tones from the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada in recent times," ANZ Research Senior Economist Tom Kenny said in a note.

    In Asia, Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.22 percent at 20,065 while Osaka futures were mostly flat at 20,020. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed at 20,020.86 on Thursday.

    Australian SPI futures were off 0.65 percent at 5,695 against the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,732.126.

    Stateside, stocks closed at record levels as investors parsed through earnings reports. Of the 53 S&P 500 components that had reported as of Tuesday, 77 percent beat earnings expectations while 75 percent topped on revenues, data from The Earnings Scout showed.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.31 percent, or 66.02 points, to close at 21,640.75, the S&P 500 gained 0.54 percent, or 13.22 points, to end at 2,473.83 and the Nasdaq advanced 0.64 percent, or 40.74 points, to finish at 6,385.04.

    In currencies, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of rival currencies, firmed to trade at 94.779 at 7:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The dollar had hit a 10-month low of 94.476 earlier in the week.

    The dollar was softer against the yen, with the greenback trading at its lowest levels in around three weeks. The dollar last traded at 111.85.

    The Australian dollar strengthened to trade at $0.7956 ahead of the release the country's June jobs report at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

    On the central bank front, the BOJ's rates decision and its quarterly outlook are due. The Bank Indonesia is set to announce its interest rate decision later in the day.

    The ECB is expected to announce its decision at 7:45 p.m. HK/SIN.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

