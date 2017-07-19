Asia markets on central bank watch as BOJ, ECB decisions awaited

Central banks were in the spotlight Thursday as markets awaited decisions from the Bank of Japan, Bank Indonesia and the European Central Bank.

While the ECB is widely expected to stay put on interest rates, markets awaited signs from the central bank about whether it would announce changes to its bond-buying plan in September.

The euro was taken on a wild ride in June after comments from ECB President Mario Draghi were perceived as hawkish. The currency, which rose to a seven-month high on the back of those comments, later fell on talk that markets had misinterpreted the ECB chief's intentions.

The common currency traded at $1.1526 at 6:53 a.m. HK/SIN after hitting a more than one-year high against the dollar earlier in the week.

Over in Japan, the BOJ concludes a two-day meeting Thursday. No change in policy is expected by most market watchers.

"With inflation still a long way from its target, we see little prospect that the BOJ will soften its easing bias anytime soon, despite less dovish — or more hawkish — tones from the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada in recent times," ANZ Research Senior Economist Tom Kenny said in a note.