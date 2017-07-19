Bill Miller, Josh Brown are the latest Wall Street pros to test the bitcoin waters

Some well-known names in the financial industry are buying bitcoin, and more could come.

First, investing legend Bill Miller put 1 percent of his net worth into bitcoin in 2014, according to a Forbes report Tuesday. The digital currency is one of the top holdings in Miller's $120 million hedge fund, the article said.

Reflecting its volatility, bitcoin in 2014 fell from a high of $1,023 in Jan. 2014 to a low near $287 in October of that year, according to CoinDesk.

That puts Miller's bitcoin return anywhere from 126 percent to 707 percent, based on bitcoin's $2,315 price Wednesday.

Miller left Legg Mason in August 2016 after 35 years and has since founded Miller Value Partners. The legendary investor's Opportunity Trust Fund Class C shares are up 23 percent this year, more than twice the return of the S&P 500.