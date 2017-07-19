CBO: Obamacare repeal bill would raise number of uninsured by 27 million by 2020

Repealing the Affordable Care Act would lead to 27 million uninsured in 2020, according to an estimate from the Congressional Budget Office published Tuesday.

That figure would climb to 32 million by 2026, the CBO said.

The CBO score comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Wednesday that the Senate would vote early next week to begin debate over repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

During a lunch meeting Wednesday, President Donald Trump pushed Senate Republicans to forge an agreement on health-care legislation before leaving town for the August recess.

"We have to stay here. We shouldn't leave town, and we should hammer this out and get it done," the president said.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

