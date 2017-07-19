Terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard granted US 'legal permanent residency'

The ongoing battle for treatment for Charlie Gard has taken a new turn, with a U.S. amendment being passed Tuesday granting the terminally ill British baby "legal permanent residency," in the U.S.

Gillian Christensen, press secretary for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, told CNBC via e-mail that: "We are aware of the amendment and, should the legislation be passed by Congress, stand ready to act as necessary."

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard have been fighting a lengthy court battle against doctors from the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children in London, who want to switch off their son's life support. Instead, Gard's parents want him to seek experimental treatment in the U.S. They lost their appeal in the European Court of Human Rights at the end of June, who refused to intervene in British courts.

11-month old Gard suffers from a rare genetic condition known as mitochondrial depletion syndrome which causes brain damage and muscle weakness.

Reuters reported Monday that a meeting between medical experts involved in the case had taken place at Great Ormond Street, and a final court decision is expected on July 25.

Both Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump have weighed in, expressing their support earlier this month for granting Gard treatment.

