Cramer Remix: Snap is the No. 1 reason to own Facebook

When a caller asked Jim Cramer for his thoughts on the fate of Snap Inc., he did not hesitate to give the social media company a dooming prognosis.

"Snap is the No. 1 reason why you want to own Facebook, because we thought that Instagram would be challenged by Snap. It turns out that's not the case," the "Mad Money" host said.

On Tuesday, shares of Snap fell to less than half of its all-time high as analyst downgrades related to the company's ability to improve its advertising platform poured in.

Challenges from Facebook's Instagram continue to push shares lower, despite Snap's new roll-outs of a Maps feature and a daily news show with NBC.