Crash in bond markets, Fed mistake are investors’ biggest fears right now, survey finds

Investors are more comfortable holding on to cash than investing in traditional assets as they consider a crash in global bond markets and a policy mistake by central banks to be the biggest tail risks to the market, according to a survey.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch July Fund Manager Survey that polled 207 asset managers with $586 billion under management, showed that while the average cash balance has dipped to 4.9 percent from 5 percent last month, the 10-year average remains above 4.5 percent.

"Risk appetite remains equivocal with global cash balances still high at 4.9 percent despite clear inflection point lower in global growth/earnings per share estimates," the survey noted.