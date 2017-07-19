"If you start a company with the idea of just selling, it's like driving forward looking in the rear view mirror," he says. "I don't want to invest in a company like that."

Entrepreneurs who are in it for the payout aren't going to get far. Rather, John says, the most prosperous businesses fulfill a need.

"[The] most successful entrepreneurs that I've ever met were trying to solve a problem and they had a purpose," he tells "Squawk on the Street."

Other entrepreneurs echo John's outlook.

Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: "I always think that you should start with the problem that you're trying to solve in the world and not start with deciding that you want to build a company," Zuckerberg says in an interview with Y Combinator's Sam Altman.

In fact, says Zuckerberg, too many founders in Silicon Valley it the wrong way, and it "feels really backwards," Business Insider reports.

"The best companies that get built are things that are trying to drive some kind of social change, even if it's just local in one place, more than starting out because you want to make a bunch of money or have a lot of people working for you or build some company in some way," says Zuckerberg.