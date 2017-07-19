Dow Chemical's CEO — a Trump advisor — says the US will 'find a way back' to Paris Agreement

Even though President Donald Trump loudly withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, one of his advisors said the break may not be permanent.

"I do believe we will find a way back to [the Paris Agreement]," said Andrew Liveris, Dow Chemical CEO & chairman, addressing a small crowd at the New Lab in Brooklyn.

Liveris, head of Trump's manufacturing council, spoke Friday at the DS Virgin Innovation Summit in New York, an event to promote sustainable technology. The event was held a day before the start of the NYC ePrix — the city's first motorsport race in modern history — a fully electric single-seater race.

Liveris commented on what he sees as massive policy failures in both government and the investing community.

"[Businesses are] in a 90-day march to make profits," Liveris said. "If I talk about something that has a solution two or three years from now, no investor will be interested. The investment community in this area is minor and without a voice. The investment community of not investing for the future is loud and demanding of profits. We are doing this to ourselves."

In his view equity markets have been rewarding short-term results over forward-thinking initiatives.

He also said too many people have been left out of the conversation on the three biggest forces changing our world: globalization, digitalization and sustainability.

Sir Richard Branson, who also participated in the discussion, called the Trump administration's position on the Paris Agreement "incredibly bizarre" and said Trump may be regretting his decision to withdraw from it.

A day before Branson spoke in New York, Trump suggested during a visit to Paris that he may ease his opposition to the climate agreement.

"Something could happen with respect to the Paris accords, let's see what happens," Trump told a news conference. "If it happens, that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't, that'll be OK too."