From bibs to bikinis, mom duo goes viral with hilarious videos mocking parenthood

Thousands watch as they laugh over odd-shaped swimsuits, pack school lunches, and roll their eyes over sticky fingers and crying children. Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, the stars of web series IMomSoHard, have gone viral by poking fun at the struggles of motherhood.

With a Facebook page that has more than 1 million likes, the dynamic duo seems to be gaining momentum. They said they began their journey as friends, sticking by one another as they became wives and mothers in their separate families.

As actors and comedians, they played off each other's humor to become "co-conspirators in this parenting thing," Smedley said.

Their idea sparked while they were "cracking each other up" one night over wine. They decided to share videos on the internet that detailed the hardships of parenthood through short skits and dialogues.

"Honestly, when we started this idea, more than anything it was just this idea that there was this need," Hensley said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" Wednesday. "There was a need for content that felt lighthearted, that took the pressure off of us as moms. I was like, 'I don't want to feel bad about this anymore.' We took this idea to the internet, and it exploded because everyone else felt the same way."