Global defense exports predicted to decline in 2018 on falling energy prices, domestic production

Global defense exports could be set to slip for the first time in at least seven years, according to the latest findings from research firm IHS Markit.

"For the first time we are forecasting a decline in our expectations for the global defense export market," said Ben Moores, senior analyst at Jane's by IHS Markit, in a press release Wednesday.

"This is happening for a number of reasons including falling energy prices, increasing domestic production and the world simply pausing for breath after such a long run of increases."

The company says that weakening defense export order backlogs - orders placed but yet to be delivered - are suggesting that there could be a contraction in the market by 2018.