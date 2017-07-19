Google is the 'enemy of content companies,' tech investor Jason Calacanis says

Google should be looked at as the enemy of content companies: Inside.com's Jason Calacanis 3 Hours Ago | 02:49

Google and Facebook are doubling down on products to promote content like news and entertainment articles — but that doesn't mean publications should partake, according to one technology investor.

"Google should be looked at — is being looked at — as the enemy of content companies," Jason Calacanis said on Wednesday. "They've really screwed over their partners consistently over the years."

Calacanis, author of "Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups," has invested in companies like Uber and Tumblr and founded numerous online media start-ups.

By putting the answer to a query in the box a the top of the search results page, instead of a link to the source of the information, Google has been working around the same partners it should share revenue with, Calacanis told CNBC's "Squawk Alley."