VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Here's how much you can earn renting out your apartment in the 15 biggest US cities

Manhattan apartment buildings
Fotog | Getty Images
Manhattan apartment buildings

If you're looking to make some extra cash, renting out your apartment can be a good option, especially if you live in a big city.

Those who can rent out real estate using Airbnb earn an average of $924 a month, which makes the app one of the most lucrative gig economy platforms out there, ahead of others like TaskRabbit, Lyft and Uber.

It is important to keep in mind, though, that in some cities, hosting guests through Airbnb or other services is illegal. Make sure to check local laws. Especially if you're a renter yourself, renting may not be an option. If you own, though, you may be sitting on, and sleeping in, a gold mine.

To give you an idea of just how much you can pull in using Airbnb or other similar services, we turned to Tripping.com, a search engine for vacation rentals that offers over 12 million property listings worldwide. The site provided CNBC Make It with the average nightly rates for apartments in major cities.

While you may be able to list your place for more or less than the average, depending on your neighborhood and amenities, here's what you can expect to make per night if you rent out a one- or two-bedroom apartment in the 15 largest U.S. cities.

The cities are listed in ascending order of population.

Columbus, Ohio

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $95
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $133

Columbus, Ohio
LarryKnupp | Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

San Francisco, Calif.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $254
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $352

San Francisco, California
Noah Clayton | Getty Images
San Francisco, California

Indianapolis, Ind.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $138
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $240

Indianapolis, Indiana
John J. Miller Photogrpahy | Getty Images
Indianapolis, Indiana

Jacksonville, Fla.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $99
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $188

Jacksonville, Florida
MichaelWarrenPix | Getty Images
Jacksonville, Florida

Austin, Texas

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $208
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $280

Austin, Texas
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Austin, Texas

San Jose, Calif.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $222
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $383

Dowtown San Jose
Bernd Geh | Getty Images
Dowtown San Jose

Dallas, Texas

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $113
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $161

Dallas, Texas.
David Sucsy | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas.

San Diego, Calif.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $200
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $250

San Diego
Travis Payne | Getty Images
San Diego

San Antonio, Texas

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $101
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $163

Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.
f11photo | Getty Images
Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $126
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $125

Phoenix, Arizona skyline
photoquest7 | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona skyline

Philadelphia, Penn.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $147
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $157

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Houston, Texas

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $153
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $230

Houston, Texas
Howard Kingsnorth | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

Chicago, Ill.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $161
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $262

Chicago skyline.
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Chicago skyline.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $250
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $325

Los Angeles
Naphat Photography | Getty Images
Los Angeles

New York City, New York

Average nightly rate for a 1-bedroom apartment: $226
Average nightly rate for a 2-bedroom apartment: $311

New York City
Sylvain Sonnet | Photodisc | Getty Images
New York City

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Here are the 12 US cities where millennials are earning the most money

Simple steps to get rich from a self-made millionaire
Simple steps to get rich from a self-made millionaire   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...