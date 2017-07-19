Here's how much you can earn renting out your apartment in the 15 biggest US cities

If you're looking to make some extra cash, renting out your apartment can be a good option, especially if you live in a big city.

Those who can rent out real estate using Airbnb earn an average of $924 a month, which makes the app one of the most lucrative gig economy platforms out there, ahead of others like TaskRabbit, Lyft and Uber.

It is important to keep in mind, though, that in some cities, hosting guests through Airbnb or other services is illegal. Make sure to check local laws. Especially if you're a renter yourself, renting may not be an option. If you own, though, you may be sitting on, and sleeping in, a gold mine.

To give you an idea of just how much you can pull in using Airbnb or other similar services, we turned to Tripping.com, a search engine for vacation rentals that offers over 12 million property listings worldwide. The site provided CNBC Make It with the average nightly rates for apartments in major cities.

While you may be able to list your place for more or less than the average, depending on your neighborhood and amenities, here's what you can expect to make per night if you rent out a one- or two-bedroom apartment in the 15 largest U.S. cities.

The cities are listed in ascending order of population.