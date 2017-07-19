VISIT CNBC.COM

Shift

Shift

Jay Leno shows off a new self-driving car that reads your mood

Honda's futuristic concept car has artificial intelligence and wants to know how you're feeling
Honda's futuristic concept car has artificial intelligence and wants to know how you're feeling   

This week, on CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," host Jay Leno introduces viewers to a self-driving concept car that recommends stopping for ice cream when you're hot.

HANA, the Honda Automated Network Assistant, is the computerized personal helper featured in the New Electric Urban Vehicle, or NeuV. And like SIRI or Alexa, HANA's allure is that she's intended to be a helpful companion. She aims not only to make your life cooler but also to make it easier.

With HANA, the goal is for a computer to seem to know you. She can drive you where you want to go, recommend songs to pick you up when you're down, play classical music when you're anxious and offer you relationship advice.

"You'll no longer have to drive to your therapist, because you'll actually be driving your therapist," says Leno.

How does HANA do all this? The software monitors your heart rate and body temperature and uses facial recognition to infer your emotional state.

"She's basically the brain, heart and soul of the vehicle," says Leno.

Honda's NeuV
Gerlach Delissen - Corbis | Getty Images
Honda's NeuV

Honda believes HANA won't be the only revolutionary aspect of the NeuV.

The car works for you. According to Engadget, when the owner isn't using it, the car could autonomously act as an Uber or Lyft, picking customers up and dropping them off around the city. The compact, Smart Car-like design is designed for getting around and parking in an urban area.

Of course, as Leno notes, the NeuV is still in the pre-production stages. And exciting new technology has, in the past, fallen short of expectations. This security robot, for example, amused the Internet greatly when it ended up face-down in a pool.

Even so, the NeuV represents a step towards a reality in which you don't have to do anything for yourself, not driving a car, deciding where you are going to go or consciously turning on the A/C because you're sweating.

And, if your car makes you enough money by picking up and dropping off passengers when you're not using it, you might not even have to keep going to work.

Although she would probably understand if you still want to earn some of your own money. According to Leno, "She knows you better than you know yourself."

CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

How a high school dropout became a millionaire and the king of classic cars
How a high-school dropout became a millionaire and the king of classic cars   
Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...