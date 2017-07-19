Jay Leno shows off a new self-driving car that reads your mood

This week, on CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," host Jay Leno introduces viewers to a self-driving concept car that recommends stopping for ice cream when you're hot.

HANA, the Honda Automated Network Assistant, is the computerized personal helper featured in the New Electric Urban Vehicle, or NeuV. And like SIRI or Alexa, HANA's allure is that she's intended to be a helpful companion. She aims not only to make your life cooler but also to make it easier.

With HANA, the goal is for a computer to seem to know you. She can drive you where you want to go, recommend songs to pick you up when you're down, play classical music when you're anxious and offer you relationship advice.

"You'll no longer have to drive to your therapist, because you'll actually be driving your therapist," says Leno.

How does HANA do all this? The software monitors your heart rate and body temperature and uses facial recognition to infer your emotional state.

"She's basically the brain, heart and soul of the vehicle," says Leno.