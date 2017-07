Based on these results, Nomura-Instinet analyst Mark Kalinowski raised his same-store sales estimate for the company by 100 basis points, saying he expects the metric to be up 3.2 percent for the quarter. Wall Street's consensus estimate is for comparable sales to rise 3.1 percent.

"We believe that drivers of the U.S. business during Q2 included beverage promotions (such as $1 any size soft drinks) and the national launch of Signature Crafted Recipes (semi-customized burgers and chicken sandwiches)," Kalinowski wrote in a research note published Wednesday.

Nomura-Instinent polled the same domestic franchisees about third quarter 2017 and, in aggregate, they expect same-store sales to be up 3.3 percent.

Here's how their estimates break down by geographic zone for the third quarter: