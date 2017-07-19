Meet the woman taking on Silicon Valley tech giants — one fine at a time

European Union Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager is going after some of the world's most powerful tech companies for not sticking to the EU's rules.

Cases including Facebook's Whatsapp acquisition, Apple's unpaid taxes, and Google's search engine abuse have sent a clear signal to companies around the world that complying with EU rules is not just an option.

Speaking to CNBC in an episode of "Life Hacks Live," the former Danish politician fiercely upholds the EU rulebook for all companies, no matter their size.

"We can never compromise on quality because when living in a union based on the rule of law — and of course your right to defend yourself — the work is done thoroughly. Every fact is done the right way. We can never compromise on that."