A new poll reveals who might win if Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg ran for president in 2020

There's been talk about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg making a presidential run in 2020. Zuckerberg has nixed those rumors.

But if it were true? What if Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump were to face off in the next election?

As of now, it would be a dead race, according to a new poll: 40 percent of voters would side with Zuckerberg as the Democratic candidate and 40 percent would bet on Republican Trump again. One in five voters are not sure who they would pick.

The data was released by the Raleigh, N.C.-based polling group, Public Policy Polling, which surveyed 836 registered voters by phone and online between July 14 and 17.

The match-up is currently hypothetical.

Zuckerberg embarked on a 50-state tour of America this year, and the Silicon Valley tech titan's travels to and through the heartland gave rise to speculation that he might run for political office.

"Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not," says Zuckerberg in a Facebook post in May. Instead, he says he's committed to the travel challenge to broaden his perspectives.