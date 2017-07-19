VISIT CNBC.COM

A new poll reveals who might win if Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg ran for president in 2020

There's been talk about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg making a presidential run in 2020. Zuckerberg has nixed those rumors.

But if it were true? What if Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump were to face off in the next election?

As of now, it would be a dead race, according to a new poll: 40 percent of voters would side with Zuckerberg as the Democratic candidate and 40 percent would bet on Republican Trump again. One in five voters are not sure who they would pick.

The data was released by the Raleigh, N.C.-based polling group, Public Policy Polling, which surveyed 836 registered voters by phone and online between July 14 and 17.

The match-up is currently hypothetical.

Zuckerberg embarked on a 50-state tour of America this year, and the Silicon Valley tech titan's travels to and through the heartland gave rise to speculation that he might run for political office.

"Some of you have asked if this challenge means I'm running for public office. I'm not," says Zuckerberg in a Facebook post in May. Instead, he says he's committed to the travel challenge to broaden his perspectives.

"My personal challenge this year is to visit every state I haven't spent time in before to learn about people's hopes and challenges, and how they're thinking about their work and communities," he writes.

As Zuckerberg is getting to know the rest of America, it seems the rest of America still needs to get to know the 33-year-old multi-billionaire.

When asked whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Zuckerberg, 24 percent of survey respondents said favorable, 29 percent said unfavorable and almost half — 47 percent — said they weren't sure what to think of him.

America is a bit more decided, though split, on Trump: 41 percent of those surveyed by Public Policy Polling reported a favorable opinion of the President, 55 percent reported an unfavorable opinion and only 5 percent weren't sure.

It should be noted that Public Policy Polling has been accused of being a left-leaning organization.

