Richard Branson on start-up success, Trump and the time he drove a tank into Times Square

CNBC interviewed legendary entrepreneur Richard Branson following an earlier panel discussion at DS Virgin Racing's Innovation Summit in Brooklyn, New York. The Summit was held in advance of the inaugural New York City ePrix event, a fully electric, single-seater auto race. Branson spoke about start-ups, sustainability and some of his signature shenanigans.

CNBC: You're very proud that you have three Brits participating in the [ePrix] race this weekend … from your vantage point across the pond what are the policy missteps you see taking place in America?

Branson: I think there is a big difference between Americans and the Trump administration. America is full of brilliant people with brilliant minds who want to do the right thing. The sad thing is that some of the things coming out of the Trump administration seem to be anything but that. Since today we are talking about climate change, it was America first and our beautiful globe last … it is incredibly sad.

Americans are stepping into the breach, cities are stepping into the breach, and businesses are stepping into the breach and are going to do everything they can to keep America on track to deliver on the climate change pledges that were made in Paris.