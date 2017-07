Admit it, you want a super life, right? There's nothing wrong with wanting it all. I personally came from nothing — I had a humble start, no silver spoons, no blue blood and no handouts.

In my opinion, you cannot be successful in two areas of life and have four, five or six areas where you're average. Think about it: If you have millions of dollars but failing health, what good is it? If you hate your work, it's going to bring down other areas of your life. These things are all interconnected.