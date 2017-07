Student loan debt has grown 250% in the last 10 years — here's where grads owe the most

Over the past decade, student loan debt has skyrocketed, increasing by more than 250 percent across the U.S., according to a new report by consumer spending site ValuePenguin. That adds up to more than $1.4 trillion in collective debt.

The site reports, "between 2004 and 2014, the U.S. saw an almost 90 percent increase in the number of student loan borrowers, in addition to a nearly 80 percent uptick in average balance size." The average amount of debt per borrower nationwide now is $26,700, but in some places graduates owe much more.

ValuePenguin ranked each state according to the average amount of debt per graduate using data from The Institute for College Access & Success.

These are the 15 states where the average amount of student debt is the highest.