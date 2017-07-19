With July flying by, hordes of parents are expected to start flooding stores' school supply aisles before you know it.

Some parents are rushing to their nearest retailers even before August starts, and one state is starting its tax-free holiday as soon as Friday.

Sixteen states will be participating this year. Many offer a tax break on school supplies, clothes and computers up to a certain price.

Total spending for back-to-college shopping is expected to reach $54.1 billion. Spending on and by students in elementary through high school, meanwhile, will hit a projected $29.5 billion this year, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

Buyers should prepare and read the fine print before compiling their shopping lists, said Carol Kokinis-Graves, a senior state tax analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

"One thing that's common is that there's always some sort of price ceiling," Kokinis-Graves said. "You can only buy products for less than a certain amount, and sometimes items sold in a bundle will go over the ceiling."