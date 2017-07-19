The Nasdaq plays catch up in Wall Street's recent record run

Despite opposition from at least four Republicans, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said the senators would vote early next week on a motion that would pave the way for a vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan. (Reuters)



* Trump invites all GOP senators to lunch after saying 'let Obamacare fail' (AP)

* House Budget Committee is set to markup its budget proposal (Roll Call)

* Trump's voter fraud commission set to its first meeting (NY Times)

President Donald Trump is expected to nominate Jon Huntsman, a former GOP presidential candidate, as U.S. ambassador to Russia, a role he held during former President Barack Obama's administration. (Reuters)



* Trump and Putin held a second, undisclosed meeting at G-20 summit (Reuters)

* Special counsel Mueller contacts eighth attendee of Trump Jr. meeting (WSJ)

The U.S. government is reportedly paying an above-market rate of more than $130,000 per month to rent a space in Trump Tower for a military office that supports the White House. (WSJ)



* Campaign urges US public pension funds to divest from owner of Trump hotel (Reuters)

Apple (AAPL) has created a major new executive role in China and appointed the head of its wireless technologies unit to run it, reporting into CEO Tim Cook, as the technology giant struggles with falling sales in the world's second-largest economy. (CNBC)

Discovery (DISCA) and Scripps Networks (SNI) are reportedly rekindling merger talks. Shares of both media companies were soaring in premarket trading. Viacom (VIAB) is also said to have had discussions to buy Scripps. (WSJ & Reuters)

NBC News launched this morning a first of its kind news show on Snapchat called "Stay Tuned." The 2 to 3 minute episodes will air at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends, according to a user's local time zone. (CNBC)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) reported significant improvements in cystic fibrosis patients treated with three different drug combinations in clinical trials. Shares of Vertex were soaring about 27 percent in premarket trading. (CNBC)

A nonprofit disability rights organization filed a class-action lawsuit against Uber, claiming the ride-hailing service discriminates against New York City riders with disabilities by not providing enough access to vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs. (AP)

General Motors (GM) and Japan's Softbank are among the latest investors in self-driving software and technology firm Nauto. The Silicon Valley startup raised $159 million in a new funding round for a valuation just shy of $1 billion. (Reuters)



* Microsoft teams up with a Chinese rival to power self-driving cars (CNBC)

Bitcoin soars as miners are signaling their intent to support a new upgrade for the bitcoin blockchain that may solve the digital currency's long-running scaling issue. (CNBC)



* Value investor Bill Miller has 1% of net-worth in bitcoin (Forbes)

Chris Christie caught a foul ball with one hand from his seat at Citi Field during the Mets-Cardinals game last night. But instead of being cheered for the great catch, the New Jersey governor was booed. (USA Today)