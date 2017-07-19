VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 companies for women in 2017, according to female employees

Getty Images

Controversies over the treatment of women at prominent companies like Uber show that when it comes to fair conditions and equal pay for working women, the U.S. still has a long way to go.

Wall Street alum Georgene Huang and former Google exec Romy Newman co-founded Fairygodboss, a website where women can review the companies they work for or have previously worked for, to help speed that process. As USA Today reports, the founders hope that bad reviews will push executives to work harder, and good reviews will encourage businesses to be as good as, or better than, their competitors.

This week the site released the best companies for women, ranked according to female employees' assessments of three factors: Overall job satisfaction, perceived gender equality at work and whether they would recommend other women work at the company.

Here are the top 10 companies for working women, according to the report:

10. Thomson Reuters

View Pictures/Getty Images
  • 67 percent of respondents think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 73 percent would recommend Thomson Reuters to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.6 out of 5

9. Kaiser Permanente

Ted Eytan via Flickr under ShareAlike 2.0 generic license
  • 71 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 71 percent would recommend Kaiser Permanente to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.7 out of 5

8. American Express

Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • 66 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 76 percent would recommend American Express to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.8 out of 5
"We believe that transparency really pushes companies to improve." -Georgene Huang, co-founder, Fairygodboss

7. Vanguard Group*

  • 72 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 72 percent would recommend Vanguard Group to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.8 out of 5

7. Apple*

Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California
Kevork Djansezian | Getty Images
Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, California
  • 70 percent say women are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 73 percent would recommend to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.9 out of 5

*Vanguard Group and Apple tied for No. 7

6. PwC*

Matt Cardy / Getty Images
  • 71 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 72 percent would recommend PwC to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.8 out of 5

6. Deloitte*

Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star/Getty Images
  • 75 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 72 percent would recommend Deloitte to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.7 out of 5

6. Salesforce*

John Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • 62 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 77 percent would recommend Salesforce to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 4.1 out of 5

*PwC, Deloitte and Salesforce tied for No. 6

5. GE

The General Electric Co. (GE) logo is displayed on a wall at the company's newly opened iCenter facility in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Goh Seng Chong | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The General Electric Co. (GE) logo is displayed on a wall at the company's newly opened iCenter facility in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
  • 68 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 82 percent would recommend General Electric to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.9 out of 5

4. Pepsico

Indra K. Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo., rings the opening bell with other executives at the New York Stock Exchange.
Getty Images
Indra K. Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo., rings the opening bell with other executives at the New York Stock Exchange.
  • 76 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 76 percent would recommend PepsiCo to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.9 out of 5

3. Accenture

People enter an Accenture office in downtown Helsinki, Finland.
Jussi Nukari | AFP | Getty Images
People enter an Accenture office in downtown Helsinki, Finland.
  • 75 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 79 percent would recommend Accenture to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 3.9 out of 5

2. Dell

Dell employees work in a computer lab
Source: Dell
Dell employees work in a computer lab
  • 65 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 83 percent would recommend Dell to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 4.2 out of 5

1. Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group
Source: Boston Consulting Group
  • 91 percent think they are treated fairly and equally to men
  • 82 percent would recommend Boston Consulting Group to other women
  • Respondents rated the company 4.3 out of 5

To be considered for the ranking, a company had to have more than 30 online reviews.

"We believe that transparency," Haung tells CNBC, "really pushes companies to improve."

The Kaiser Permanente photo was taken by Ted Eytan and used under Creative Commons license.

