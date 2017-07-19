The top 10 companies for women in 2017, according to female employees

Controversies over the treatment of women at prominent companies like Uber show that when it comes to fair conditions and equal pay for working women, the U.S. still has a long way to go.

Wall Street alum Georgene Huang and former Google exec Romy Newman co-founded Fairygodboss, a website where women can review the companies they work for or have previously worked for, to help speed that process. As USA Today reports, the founders hope that bad reviews will push executives to work harder, and good reviews will encourage businesses to be as good as, or better than, their competitors.

This week the site released the best companies for women, ranked according to female employees' assessments of three factors: Overall job satisfaction, perceived gender equality at work and whether they would recommend other women work at the company.

Here are the top 10 companies for working women, according to the report:

10. Thomson Reuters