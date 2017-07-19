VISIT CNBC.COM

The 20 most in-demand jobs that pay over $100,000

Nick David | Getty Images
According to Glassdoor, the median base salary for a Creative Manager is $112,000.

To land any six-figure job, you'll need to bring your A-game, but these jobs take competition to a whole new level.

Today, job site Glassdoor released a list of the most in-demand jobs that pay over $100,000. These jobs attract lots of candidates for few open positions because they offer top-notch benefits and perks.

"Creative Manager" tops the list as the most competitive high-paying job. According to Glassdoor, the median base salary for a Creative Manager is $112,000. Unfortunately, there are only 1,243 open positions listed on the site — primarily in cities like New York, San Francisco and Boston.

Patent Attorneys and Software Engineering Managers are the highest paid jobs on the list. The median base salary for Software Engineering Managers and Patent Attorneys is $150,000. Patent Attorneys are currently being hired by the U.S. Department of Justice and the DOJ Antitrust Division, while Nike and Google are looking for more Software Engineering Managers.

Check out the full list of highly competitive jobs that pay over $100,000 to see if you need to step up your game:

Boston Globe | Getty Images
Vitaliy Lvin is a software engineer at Google

20. Software Engineer

19. Technical Project Manager

18. Hardware Engineer

17. Software Engineering Manager

16. Design Manager

15. Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

14. Product Manager

13. Product Marketing Manager

12. Technology Manager

11. Management Consultant

Bloomberg | Getty Images
David Boies, an attorney representing Oracle Corp. in their copyright infringement case against SAP AG, in 2010.

10. Patent Attorney

9. Engineering Manager

8. Medical Science Liaison

7. Finance Manager

6. Procurement Manager

5. Pharmacist

4. Supply Chain Manager

3. Data Scientist 

2. IT Manager

1. Creative Manager

