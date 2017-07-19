This June was third hottest on record, according to scientists

June was the third warmest on record and the world has had its second warmest year to date, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information.

The NOAA said that the average global temperature set in June was 1.48 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th century average of 59.9 degrees. It added that this June was the 390th consecutive month "with temperatures at least nominally above the 20th century average."

For the period between January and June 2017, the year to date, the average temperature was 1.64 degrees higher than the 20th century average of 56.3 degrees. The NOAA's dataset record goes back more than 130 years, to 1880.

The NOAA also detailed a number of "significant climate anomalies and events" for June 2017. These include Antarctic sea ice extent being 6.3 percent lower than the 1981 to 2010 average; drier than average conditions across much of Australia; and Africa having its warmest June on record.

The issue of global warming is becoming increasingly high profile, especially after the Paris Agreement was reached at the end of 2015.

Under the agreement, world leaders have committed to making sure global warming stays "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

In June, however, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement and commence negotiations to re-enter or renegotiate a brand new accord.