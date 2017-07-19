Trump: I wouldn't have named Sessions attorney general if I'd known he'd recuse himself on Russia

In an interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump said he wouldn't have appointed Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General if he had known Sessions would recuse himself from a the probe into Russian interference into the presidential election.

Sessions, who had been an advisor to the Trump campaign, recused himself in March from any probes related to the campaign.

He has insisted that he did so only because of his role within the presidential campaign.

Trump said in the interview that Robert Mueller, the special counsel heading the Russia probe, would be crossing a red line if he expanded the investigation to look at Trump family finances beyond ties to Russia, the Times reported.

"I think that's a violation. Look, this is about Russia," Trump said, according to the report.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.