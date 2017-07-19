    ×

    S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit intraday records; IBM caps gains on the Dow

    U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors digested key housing data and more quarterly earnings.

    The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high at the open, with health care leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.36 percent and also notched a record high. The Dow Jones industrial average traded just above breakeven, with IBM contributing the most losses.

    Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected second-quarter results across the board, with trading revenue coming in above expectations. Other banks like Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase saw their trading businesses struggle last quarter.

    Dow-component IBM reported mixed quarterly results, with earnings per share topping expectations and sales disappointing. The company also said its revenue declined for the 21st straight quarter, pushing the stock down by 2.7 percent and capping gains on the price-weighted Dow. IBM is the fifth-largest Dow component by share price.

    Earnings season has gotten off to a solid start. Of the 53 S&P 500 components that had reported as of Tuesday morning, 77 percent exceeded earnings expectations while 75 percent topped on revenue, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
    In economic news, housing starts jumped 8.3 percent last month, hitting their highest level since February. Mortgage applications, meanwhile, rose 6.3 percent.

    Equities entered the session trading in record territory, with the Nasdaq and S&P notching record closes on Tuesday. This despite lingering uncertainty around the Trump administration's ability to move forward with its fiscal agenda.

    On Tuesday, three GOP senators said they would oppose a push to repeal Obamacare without a replacement, seemingly stalling other legislative plans. The Trump administration has said they wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare before moving to other items like tax reform.

    "The political situation is keeping some investors worried, but that's the healthy skepticism needed for the market to keep going higher," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "But we're getting to a point from a multiple perspective that it's getting harder and harder" to find value.

