S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit intraday records; IBM caps gains on the Dow

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors digested key housing data and more quarterly earnings.

The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high at the open, with health care leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.36 percent and also notched a record high. The Dow Jones industrial average traded just above breakeven, with IBM contributing the most losses.

Morgan Stanley reported better-than-expected second-quarter results across the board, with trading revenue coming in above expectations. Other banks like Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase saw their trading businesses struggle last quarter.

Dow-component IBM reported mixed quarterly results, with earnings per share topping expectations and sales disappointing. The company also said its revenue declined for the 21st straight quarter, pushing the stock down by 2.7 percent and capping gains on the price-weighted Dow. IBM is the fifth-largest Dow component by share price.

Earnings season has gotten off to a solid start. Of the 53 S&P 500 components that had reported as of Tuesday morning, 77 percent exceeded earnings expectations while 75 percent topped on revenue, according to data from The Earnings Scout.