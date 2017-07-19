Soccer’s $250 million player could be on the move in a world record transfer

The Brazilian soccer player Neymar is the subject of feverish transfer speculation as his club Barcelona rejects reports they will accept a world record bid from European rivals Paris St.Germain.

The soccer star has a transfer release clause of 220 million euros ($254 mn) which Brazilian sports channel Esporte Interativo says PSG will be happy to pay.

Additionally, French newspaper L'Equipe report PSG's Qatari owners are so keen to bring Neymar to the French capital, that they would pay a weekly salary of 500,000 euros a week.

But Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has reportedly told the BBC Wednesday that the club has no intention of selling Neymar.

Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2013 and has scored 105 goals in 186 matches for the club.

Soccer's transfer boom

If the deal were to go through, it would dwarf soccer's previous record transfer from 2016 when French player Paul Pogba was sold by Juventus to Manchester United for a reported 105 million euros.

Welsh player Gareth Bale became the first 100 million euro player when he was sold by London club Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid in 2013.

The current transfer market window may not have yet hit those heights but there is strong evidence of growing fees among the world's biggest clubs.

This month's 57 million euro transfer of English defender Kyle Walker from Tottenham to rivals Manchester City raised eyebrows, given his reputation as a strong defender with few "star" qualities.

And while the cash rich English Premier League has been prominent this year with several transfers exceeding 40 million euros, China has also started to flex its financial muscle.

Despite its reputation as a weak soccer team, Shanghai SIPG managed to bag Brazilian star Oscar for more than 70 million euros in December.