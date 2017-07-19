    ×

    Sports Business

    WWE's Shane McMahon survives helicopter crash

    • McMahon was not injured after the helicopter he was on crash landed off a beach in New York on Wednesday.
    • He expressed his thanks following the emergency.
    Shane McMahon
    Rabbani and Solimene Photography | Getty Images
    Shane McMahon

    WWE's Shane McMahon was rescued off the shore New York's Gilgo Beach on Wednesday after a crash landing.

    McMahon, the son of WWE owner Vince McMahon, and the pilot were the only two on the R-44 helicopter when it landed on pontoon skids before 10:30 a.m. ET, ABC 7 New York reported. Neither were injured.

    "Well, it's very unsettling when all of the sudden you have something happen," McMahon said at a press conference. "You hear a bang and then you start to say, 'we're going to do an emergency landing in the water.' Yes, it was very unnerving."

    McMahon tweeted his thanks following the rescue: