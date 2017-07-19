Your first trade for Wednesday, July 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Alibaba.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Bank of America.

Dan Nathan was a buyer of AT&T.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Twitter.

Trader disclosure: On July 18, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, AON, APC, CTL, CUBA, DIA, DVN, F, HES, HPQ, ICE, KDUS, M, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, RIG, SNAP, SPY, SNGX, SQBG, TIME, TITXF, UA, VEON, WDR, WPX, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, CHK, EVGN, HTZ, JCP, KBH, MJNA, MON, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Steve Grasso's firm bought M. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and other digital currencies, C, DAL, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB, FL, GLMP, GLNG, GM, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC calls, C, C calls, FB, FL, FL call spreads, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, PLCE, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Dan Nathan is Long Sept xlf puts and Long July Xrt puts. Dan is also long INTC, GE, M, and SNAP. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.