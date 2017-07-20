4 ways to grow your company and snare a multimillion-dollar windfall

You can't plan on building a company solely with the goal of getting it acquired or having it go public. To go really big, you have to build it to be successful. Develop a great product and a strong business, and the rest will follow. If you want to "go big," don't look outside your company. Focus instead on making your existing business the very best that it can be.

That is my answer when people ask me what it takes to help companies with their long-term exit strategies.

This may all sound very straightforward, but it's often hard to know where to begin. Finding the starting line can be the biggest challenge. Over the years, I've developed a tool that resembles a heat map to identify which parts of a business are "hot" (i.e., in need of attention). It helps examine what I think are the four most critical areas to evaluate when positioning a business for its next stage of growth: R&D, go-to-market strategy, organizational readiness and market size.

This map has served as one of the most reliable guides I've used to secure millions in funding and spearhead multiple acquisitions.

More from iCONIC:

Flywheel CEO, former Nike exec on what she learned from getting fired twice in her 20s

Harvard negotiation expert says one word can break any deadlock

Daymond John: 'Quit your day job' is garbage advice—here's the secret to success