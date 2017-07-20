VISIT CNBC.COM

60 percent of women want employers to stop asking this question

Do you fear that your current salary will dictate how much you'll make in your next job?

According to a survey released by Glassdoor, 53 percent of U.S. workers think employers should stop asking about salary history when discussing a job offer. Among those surveyed, 60 percent of working women feel the question should be left out of the hiring process altogether.

According to Glassdoor Economic Research, women earn $0.76 for every $1 earned by their male counterparts. For many women who may have been underpaid at their previous job, disclosing their current or past salary can easily lead to being underpaid at their next job.

"This issue speaks to how we value women's labor, knowledge, time, training and so much more," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said about the continuing pay gap as part of LeanIn.org's #20PercentCounts campaign in honor of Equal Pay Day.

While some employers may plan to keep inquiring about salary history down the road, a few cities are moving towards making the question illegal. In May, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a bill making it unlawful for New York City employers to ask about an applicant's past pay.

"This is about fixing a broken history. This is about overcoming years and years of discrimination that held people back," de Blasio said at a signing ceremony for the bill, according to CNN.

Philadelphia and Massachusetts also have laws in place that ban employers from inquiring about past salary, and according to law firm Fisher and Phillips, at least eight other states are looking to pass similar legislation.

And beyond concerns related to the gender pay gap, women may also prefer to avoid questions about salary history due to fear of negotiating their pay.

Glassdoor reports that 68 percent of women do not negotiate their salary, as opposed to just 52 percent of men. Therefore, if a woman's past salary is below market value there is a good chance she will remain under-compensated throughout her career if she doesn't ask for a raise.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch offers the unconventional advice of foregoing initial salary negotiation, as long the offer is within 10 to 15 percent of the pay range you expected, as a gesture of good faith.

Instead of asking for more money up front, Welch recommends waiting six months into a new job and setting up a meeting with your boss where you can discuss how you've contributed to your team's overall success and make the case for why you deserve a raise.

"Go in with good will, do a great job," she says, "and in the long run, and usually in the short run too, you'll see the real reward."

Don't miss: How Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other top execs are helping close the pay gap

