60 percent of women want employers to stop asking this question

Do you fear that your current salary will dictate how much you'll make in your next job?

According to a survey released by Glassdoor, 53 percent of U.S. workers think employers should stop asking about salary history when discussing a job offer. Among those surveyed, 60 percent of working women feel the question should be left out of the hiring process altogether.

According to Glassdoor Economic Research, women earn $0.76 for every $1 earned by their male counterparts. For many women who may have been underpaid at their previous job, disclosing their current or past salary can easily lead to being underpaid at their next job.