One terrible day in November 2000, Julie Wainwright's husband asked her for a divorce. That same day, Wainwright, then the CEO of Pets.com, determined she would have to shut down the company. She had led the e-commerce business through its meteoric rise and IPO, and now it was crashing.

"It failed, and I became sort of a pariah," says Wainwright, speaking at the Vanity Fair Founders Fair in New York City. "I was the dumbest person in the Valley. It was a little tough."

Wainwright says she was 17 years too early with Pets.com (this year PetSmart bought pet food and product site Chewy.com for $3.35 billion). Though she wasn't the founder, Wainwright had been with the company since Pets.com was only two people and a germ of an idea.