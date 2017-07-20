After-hours buzz: MSFT, V, EBAY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Capital One rose more than 4 percent in extended trading. The company's second-quarter earnings report Thursday included results on the top and bottom line which exceeded consensus analyst estimates from Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Visa rose more than 1 percent in extended trading after the payments company comfortably beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Ebay's shares dropped more than 4 percent in extended trading after the online marketplace company delivered earnings in line with analysts' expectations.

Shares of Microsoft rose 4 percent in after-hours trading. The tech behemoth beat estimates on its top line and earnings, posting EPS of 98 cents per share and $24.7 billion in revenue in its fourth-quarter earnings release.

Shares of Skechers slipped more than 4 percent after the sneaker company's earnings fell short of estimates from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.