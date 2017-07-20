Amazon patented a fleet of robots that can charge your phone and sell you things

First Amazon dealt a blow to book stores. Then brick and mortar retail outlets. It's coming after network television, Thursday night football and even Netflix. Grocery stores and Blue Apron better watch out, and it's one-upping Pinterest and Instagram with the mobile app's new Spark feature.

Recently, Amazon's innovations have veered in the direction of creepy. The Echo Show, an Alexa-enabled device that allows two-way video chats through its "drop in" feature, began shipping last month. The Echo Look, which has an embedded camera to photograph your outfits, is available by invitation only.