An unusual pair of stocks typically beat the market this time of year: cruise lines

JPMorgan upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean to overweight from neutral and hiked its price target to $130 from $111 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean shares rose 1.7 percent to trade at $114.45.

Analyst Joseph Greff said they upgraded the stock because of Royal Caribbean's seasonal outperformance, expected growth in pricing and a "reasonable valuation" at about 13 times forward earnings per share.

"To us, RCL's valuation is especially attractive in relation to EPS growth, which we estimate at +19.1% and +19.3% in 2017E and 2018E, respectively, compared to CCL at +7.7% and +14.5%, respectively," analyst Joseph Greff said in a note Thursday.

Greff also said JPMorgan's survey data implies strong pricing growth for Royal Caribbean during the next four quarters. "We view this as encouraging and points to continued booking

momentum," he said.

However, JPMorgan kept its neutral rating on Carnival shares. Greff states: