Euro surges as Asia markets expected to digest Draghi comments

Asia markets will open for trade on Friday amid greater political uncertainty stateside and as the euro rose to two-year highs on Thursday comments from the chief of the European Central Bank.

The ECB announced Thursday it was holding interest rates and asset purchases steady. The central bank's president, Mario Draghi, said at a conference later in the day that discussions about potential changes to the central bank's quantitative easing (QE) program should take place in the fall. No fixed time frame was set for when those discussions would begin.

The euro, which initially edged down after the ECB's decision, spiked on the back of Draghi's comments to trade above the $1.16 level. The common currency traded at $1.1625 at 6:40 a.m. HK/SIN — close to its highest levels in two years.

Meanwhile, more political headlines out of the U.S. overnight put pressure on the dollar. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was looking into transactions involving President Donald Trump and people linked to him, Bloomberg reported.

The dollar index stood at 94.306 at 6:50 a.m. HK/SIN compared to a high of 95.167 seen earlier in the overnight session. The greenback also softened against Japan's currency to fetch 111.87 yen compared to levels around the 112 handle seen earlier this week.

The dollar had taken a tumble on Tuesday on headlines related to stalled health care reforms in the U.S.