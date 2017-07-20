    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Euro surges as Asia markets expected to digest Draghi comments

    • The euro surged to two-year highs following comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday
    • Special Counsel Robert Mueller is examining transactions involving President Donald Trump's businesses and those of his family and associates, reports said

    Asia markets will open for trade on Friday amid greater political uncertainty stateside and as the euro rose to two-year highs on Thursday comments from the chief of the European Central Bank.

    The ECB announced Thursday it was holding interest rates and asset purchases steady. The central bank's president, Mario Draghi, said at a conference later in the day that discussions about potential changes to the central bank's quantitative easing (QE) program should take place in the fall. No fixed time frame was set for when those discussions would begin.

    The euro, which initially edged down after the ECB's decision, spiked on the back of Draghi's comments to trade above the $1.16 level. The common currency traded at $1.1625 at 6:40 a.m. HK/SIN — close to its highest levels in two years.

    Meanwhile, more political headlines out of the U.S. overnight put pressure on the dollar. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was looking into transactions involving President Donald Trump and people linked to him, Bloomberg reported.

    The dollar index stood at 94.306 at 6:50 a.m. HK/SIN compared to a high of 95.167 seen earlier in the overnight session. The greenback also softened against Japan's currency to fetch 111.87 yen compared to levels around the 112 handle seen earlier this week.

    The dollar had taken a tumble on Tuesday on headlines related to stalled health care reforms in the U.S.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    Back in Asia, futures tipped a lower open for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were off 0.27 percent at 20,090 and Osaka futures were lower by 0.42 percent at 20,060. Those compared to the Nikkei 225's Thursday close of 20,144.59.

    Australian SPI futures were down 1.27 percent at 5,688 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close of 5,761.453.

    On Wall Street, major indexes closed mixed after hitting record levels earlier in the trading session.

    The Dow Jones industrial average edged down 0.13 percent, or 28.97 points, to close at 21,611.8 and the S&P 500 closed lower by 0.02 percent, or 0.38 points, at 2,473.45. The Nasdaq bucked the trend to close above the flat line. The tech-heavy index rose 0.08 percent, or 4.96 points, to finish at 6,390.

    In currencies, the Australian dollar last traded against the dollar at $0.7949. The Aussie dollar gained following an employment report released Thursday, but later pared back those gains. Currency markets are expected to keep an eye on a speech by Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle later in the day.

    On the energy front, oil prices were lower on concerns over crude supplies. Brent crude was down 40 cents to settle at $49.30 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 33 cents lower at $46.79.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---