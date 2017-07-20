A Bank of America vice chairman has been contacted about Uber's vacant CEO position, according to a report

Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane has been contacted by multiple people close to Uber's board of directors regarding the company's vacant CEO position, according to a report from Axios.

Uber's former CEO, Travis Kalanick, resigned in June.

Axios reports Finucane is "said to be intrigued by the opportunity," but that no official talks with either the company or its executive search firm have been held.

The story lists three reasons why Finucane makes sense for Uber: her experience with crisis management, the company's preference for hiring a female CEO "given its well-publicized issues with sexual harassment and gender discrimination," and Finucane's longtime Wall Street experience being important for the coming IPO plans.

Finucane is a member of Bank of America's $238 billion executive management committee and also leads its ESG, public policy, customer analytics and global marketing functions. She has been with the bank and its predecessor banks for about 22 years.