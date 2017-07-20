US Treasurys mixed as bond investors look to ECB decision, data

On the central bank front, investors in Europe and the U.S. will be keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank on Thursday, as it announces its latest monetary policy decisions.

The central bank is widely expected to hold fire on interest rates, however, President Mario Draghi's rhetoric and moves in the euro will be of key importance on Thursday, as investors look for hints as to where the ECB's strategy could be heading.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged after its two-day meeting on Thursday, but cut inflation forecasts for the next two fiscal years.

In data news, investors will be on the lookout for jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey, both of which are due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Leading Indicators index is slated to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

Sticking with economics, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $13 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

It will also announce the size of a 13-week and 26-week bills auction, as well as the size of a 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes auction. The size of a two-year floating-rate notes (FRNs) auction will also be announced.