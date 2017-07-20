US Treasurys mixed as bond investors look to ECB decision, data

    ×

    U.S. government debt prices were relatively flat to mixed on Thursday, as investors awaited for the European Central Bank's latest monetary policy decision.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat around the flat-line at 2.267 percent at 5.40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also relatively flat at 2.845 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On the central bank front, investors in Europe and the U.S. will be keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank on Thursday, as it announces its latest monetary policy decisions.

    The central bank is widely expected to hold fire on interest rates, however, President Mario Draghi's rhetoric and moves in the euro will be of key importance on Thursday, as investors look for hints as to where the ECB's strategy could be heading.

    Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged after its two-day meeting on Thursday, but cut inflation forecasts for the next two fiscal years.

    In data news, investors will be on the lookout for jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey, both of which are due out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

    Meanwhile, the Leading Indicators index is slated to come out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    Sticking with economics, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $13 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

    It will also announce the size of a 13-week and 26-week bills auction, as well as the size of a 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes auction. The size of a two-year floating-rate notes (FRNs) auction will also be announced.

    Politics is likely to be at the back of investors' minds, as they keep an ear out for any news coming from the White House, in relation to health care and the Russia-linked scandal which continues to rumble on.

    Meanwhile in oil, prices continued to fluctuate around the flat line, as analysts offered mixed supply stances for the commodity ahead of a OPEC meeting next week, Reuters reported.

