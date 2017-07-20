Blackstone, eBay, Microsoft, Visa earnings in the limelight on Wall Street; ECB in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly higher open on Thursday, as investors prepared to digest another batch of corporate earnings reports.

On the central bank front, investors in Europe and the U.S. will be keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank on Thursday, as it announces its latest monetary policy decision.

The central bank is widely expected to hold fire on interest rates, however, President Mario Draghi's rhetoric and moves in the euro will be of key importance on Thursday, as investors look for hints as to where the ECB's strategy could be heading.