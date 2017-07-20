    ×

    Blackstone, eBay, Microsoft, Visa earnings in the limelight on Wall Street; ECB in focus

    Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to slightly higher open on Thursday, as investors prepared to digest another batch of corporate earnings reports.

    In earnings news, Blackstone, Abbott Labs, Bank of NY Mellon, eBay, Microsoft and Visa are some of the major names set to report either before or after the bell.

    Travelers, Union Pacific, Philip Morris International, Polaris Industries, Capital One, and Intuitive Surgical will also be publishing earnings releases.

    Sticking with financial news, jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey are both due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Leading Indicators index is slated to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the central bank front, investors in Europe and the U.S. will be keeping a close eye on the European Central Bank on Thursday, as it announces its latest monetary policy decision.

    The central bank is widely expected to hold fire on interest rates, however, President Mario Draghi's rhetoric and moves in the euro will be of key importance on Thursday, as investors look for hints as to where the ECB's strategy could be heading.

    Meanwhile in oil, prices continued to fluctuate around the flat line, as analysts offered assorted supply stances for the commodity ahead of an OPEC meeting next week, Reuters reported.

    At 6:47 a.m. ET on Thursday, U.S. crude was trading around $47.15, while Brent hovered around $49.73.

    Politics is likely to be at the back of investors' minds, as they keep an ear out for any news coming from the White House, in relation to health care and the Russia-linked scandal, which continues to rumble on.

    In Europe, bourses were mostly in the black during early trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade on a relatively positive note. In the previous session, U.S. equities closed at record highs as earnings continued to dominate.

