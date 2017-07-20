    ×

    Cramer on Sears: 'Alexa, start my washing machine' — that's not innovation

    • Sears announces its smart appliances will be compatible with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa.
    • "It takes longer to say 'Alexa, start my dryer' than it does to push the button," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
    • Sears Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert talks up the Alexa integration.
    A Sears store in Chicago.
    Sears is just a short squeeze stock: Jim Cramer   

    CNBC's Jim Cramer wasn't too enamoured with the idea that Sears would sell smart appliances synced with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa.

    Shares of Sears soared Thursday after the department store chain announced plans to sell Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon.com. Kenmore Smart appliances will also be compatible with Amazon's Alexa platform.

    The Alexa-enabled appliances will allow customers to control settings with their voice like the temperature on an air conditioner or starting a load of laundry, Sears said.

    "When we talk about the major innovations of our time, that's it? Are you kidding me?" Cramer said Thursday on "Squawk on the Street."

    "Is it really that hard to push a button? [If] you get me someone to put the stuff in, that's different. My wife makes me do the laundry because it's a humbling experience to be in my house," he said. "It takes longer to say 'Alexa, start my dryer' than it does to push the button."

    In a blog post on Thursday, Sears Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert said: "This is exactly the kind of innovative collaboration we strive for at Sears, and we look forward to making Kenmore's launch on Amazon.com a success. We will continue to find new ways to expand the reach of our brands and solutions by embracing innovation and technology."

    Cramer joked that what people really want is for the company's appliances to fold their clothes. "It's a great press release," he said.

    CNBC has reached out to Sears for comment.

    — CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

