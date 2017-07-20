Cramer Remix: Amazon is king, whether you like it or not   

Jim Cramer has noticed that there are times when investors decide that certain stocks are not worth owning regardless of their fates, and a lot of the time, it is because of Amazon.

"Yet, as is so often with this market, you can't really see the losses on the surface because the money simply rotates from one place to another. It doesn't leave the house," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer started by unpacking the huge declines in the stocks of Home Depot and Lowe's, which got hammered in response to two unfavorable pieces of news: slowing paint sales at Sherwin Williams, and Amazon's deal with Sears.

"You can take your time and wait until this rotation runs its course, but you need to understand that the 'guilty until proven innocent' taint has been very difficult to shake if your company finds itself in Amazon's sights, which is why it's so difficult to own anything that tries to compete with them," Cramer said. "However, if you stay away from retail, there's still plenty to like. And remember: retail's a very small part of the entire stock market."