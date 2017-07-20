Cramer's lightning round: Owning this software stock is a high-quality problem

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Adobe: "That's a high-quality problem. [CEO] Shantanu Narayen is out there working for you every minute, and he's working for my charitable trust. Sometimes I think, 'Why can't we own all of 'em – an Adobe and a Microsoft and a FANG?' But you can't. You've got to be diversified."

Energizer: "You know, it's just OK. I prefer, actually, to own Procter & Gamble, where you've got a fabulous, engaged investor, Nelson Peltz, in there. You've got a pretty good management team. Procter's the way to go. I like that yield, too."

Blackberry: "It's got intellectual property, it's got cash, but it doesn't have momentum. I think it's probably correctly priced is the way I would look at that."

Cheesecake Factory: "Well, first of all, it's [trading at] 17 times earnings. Second, it's actually profitable. Let's not make it sound like it's not. It was not a great quarter, I do prefer Darden, but I'm not going to short a company that's actually done a pretty good job over the years."

Ensco: "No. I mean, we've got enough problems owning on-shore, who wants off-shore drilling? It's the wrong call."

Schneider National: "I liked them. I thought it was fine. I've got to tell you, Union Pacific on this decline is more impressive to me, but I think you're fine with that."

Triton International: "Look, I listened to Union Pacific and CSX['s post-earnings conference calls], and intermodal is very, very strong, so it's certainly got the wind at its back, but the specifics of Triton, I'm not sure."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares in Adobe.