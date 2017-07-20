[The stream is slated to start at 13:30 p.m. London time. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, will be speaking at the institution's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The press conference follows a routine monetary policy meeting, at which officials kept interest rates on hold.

Investors will be watching closely to see if Draghi will signal the ending of the bank's quantitative easing program, despite weak euro zone inflation. Some believe "tapering" will begin as soon as September, given clues in a speech Draghi made in Sintra, Portugal, at the end of June.