    Live: Mario Draghi talks policy after ECB holds rates steady

    Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, will be speaking at the institution's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. The press conference follows a routine monetary policy meeting, at which officials kept interest rates on hold.

    Investors will be watching closely to see if Draghi will signal the ending of the bank's quantitative easing program, despite weak euro zone inflation. Some believe "tapering" will begin as soon as September, given clues in a speech Draghi made in Sintra, Portugal, at the end of June.