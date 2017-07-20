Home security firm ADT reportedly could IPO for $15 billion

Home security company ADT could become one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year.

Apollo Global Management is preparing to file paperwork with the SEC that could value ADT at $15 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. The IPO would be a quick turnaround for Apollo, the private equity company that bought it last year for around $7 billion.

While ADT could be listed by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter told the WSJ that there is no guarantee a listing will occur. The IPO market, which is often very volatile, could delay the timing of an ADT offering.

Apollo acquired ADT after consolidating two other home-security companies in 2015, Protection 1 and ASG Security. The firm said in May it valued the former competitors at around $15 billion.

ADT has a strong presence in the "smart home" market and sells products to boost security for businesses and homes.

The volume of public offerings is nearly triple what it was in July of last year, The Wall Street Journal reported. So far this year, 94 company IPOs have raised $28.5 billion. Last year at this time, just 48 companies had raised around $10.6 billion, the worst year for IPOs in over 10 years.