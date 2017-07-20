First Look: Jay Leno explores what it means to never grow up

This Wednesday, on an all new episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Jay meets car lovers who never want to grow up! He hangs out with celebrity gearheads Michael Strahan and Josh Duhamel as they surprise a very special little kid. Then, he drives a four-story, motorized fire-breathing dinosaur. He meets the creative genius behind Pixar, John Lasseter, and takes a tour of his 85-acre playground complete with a giant train track. Finally, Jay tries to bring out the inner-child in grumpy comedian Jeremy Hotz by taking him to America's oldest amusement park. He does all this in an effort to find out the magical things that can happen when you just let go!

Check out the clips above for a sneak peek.

About Jay Leno's Garage

"Jay Leno's Garage" explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.