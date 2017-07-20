Here are JPMorgan's top internet stocks before big earnings week

JPMorgan research said it has high expectations for several internet companies scheduled to announce earnings next week, including Google, Facebook and Amazon.

"Overall expectations for the group are high given the strong YTD stock performance — FB, AMZN, EXPE, & CHGG all reached new all-time highs this week — and NFLX earnings likely raised the bar even higher," wrote analyst Doug Anmuth in Thursday's note.

Still, Anmuth was mixed on the group and offered detailed commentary and recommendations for each company.

Here are the three companies that JPMorgan recommended and their price targets.